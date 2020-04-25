|
David Zatkin
Farmington Hills - David Zatkin, 88, of Farmington Hills, Michigan, died on 23 April 2020. He is survived by his loving children, Jim (Michelle) Hoffman, Cheri (Doug) Burley, Beth (Paul) Chuckran, and Julie Schaefer. He was the adored grandfather (Papa) of Jordan Biedul, Jason and Michael Hoffman, Samantha, Natalie and Scott Schaefer. Mr. Zatkin was the beloved husband of the late Gloria Zatkin; brother of the late Donna, Richard, and Larry Zatkin. THERE WILL BE A PRIVATE GRAVESIDE SERVICE FOLLOWED BY INTERMENT AT GREAT LAKES NATIONAL CEMETERY. Arrangements by the Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020.www.irakaufman.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020