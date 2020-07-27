1/1
Dean A. Kleino
Dean A. Kleino

Shelby Township - Age 82, July 26, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Barbara. Loving father of Angela (Bret) McConachie, Thomas Kleino, and Linda (John Whiteman) Reinhardt. Proud grandfather of 7 grandchildren. Dear brother of Christine Robertson. Dean was a loving and caring man who truly touched everyone who came into his life. Due to COVID-19, and in accordance with CDC recommendations and the Governor's Executive Orders, please be advised that the funeral home is limited to 10 people in the visitation/service room at any given time. Also, masks are required to enter the building. Visitation at the Wm Sullivan & Son Funeral Home 8459 Hall Road (3 Blks E. of Van Dyke) Utica Thursday, July 30 from 3-8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, July 31 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church 44633 Utica Road, Utica 10:00 am. Interment White Chapel Memorial Cemetery Troy, Michigan Family request donations to Capuchins 1820 Mt. Elliott Street, Detroit, MI, 48207 www.thecapuchins.org.

Please share a memory at www.sullivanfuneraldirectors.com






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jul. 27 to Jul. 29, 2020.
