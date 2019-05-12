|
Dean L. Pauloski
Greenbush - Age 88, of Greenbush MI, formerly of Rochester, MI passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019. Dean proudly served in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He is survived by his wife, Barb; children, Bunnie, David, and Cathy (Eric); sister, Patricia; grandchildren, Kellee (Shawn), Michael (Meredith); great grandchilden, Korte, Cavan, Lillian, and Logan. Dean was preceded in death by his brother, Calvin; granddaughter, Kimberly Alfred-Welch, and grandson, Thomas David Follis. Full Honors Funeral Service at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly, MI August 12, 2019 at 1pm. You may offer your condolences online at Bureshfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 12, 2019