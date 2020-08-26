1/1
Dean Russell Libby
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dean Russell Libby

Seymour - Dean Russell Libby, age 71, of Seymour, TN, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020. He was a United States Air Force veteran and a retired Detroit police officer. Dean was born September 13, 1948 in Detroit, Michigan. His hobbies and interests included hockey, golf, riding motorcycles, and camping. Dean was a life-long Detroit Red Wings fan and played goaltender for the Detroit Police hockey team and in other leagues.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Helen Cesarz, father, John Libby, and father-in-law, Frank Miner.

Dean is survived by his wife of 42 years, Deby Libby, son: Dean Libby, Jr., daughter: Dawn Gailey (Cory), grandchildren: Arachne Siofra and Autumn Gailey, brothers: Glen and Doug (Barb) Libby, sister: Debbie (John) Rundquist, mother-in-law: Gaile Miner, sister-in-law: Danna Miner (Terry Miles), brother-in-law: Dave Miner, and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The American Cancer Society.

A gathering of family and friends will be announced at a later date. Atchley Funeral Home Seymour handled arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Aug. 26 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Atchley Funeral Home
122 Peacock Ct
Seymour, TN 37865
(865) 577-2807
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved