Deanne Jean Campbell
Westland - January 31, 2020, age 79. Beloved wife of the late Roger for 45 years. Loving mother of Cherylann (Larry) Smith. Cherished grandmother of Wyatt and Rory Prater. Adored sister of Clarence, John, and the late Gerald and June Parmenter. Visitation Monday 2-8pm with the Funeral Service Tuesday 11:30am at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 Inkster Rd., Garden City (Between Ford Rd. and Cherry Hill). Memorials suggested to the Salvation Army. www.santeiufuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020