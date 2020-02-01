Services
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
(734) 427-3800
Resources
More Obituaries for Deanne Campbell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deanne Jean Campbell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deanne Jean Campbell Obituary
Deanne Jean Campbell

Westland - January 31, 2020, age 79. Beloved wife of the late Roger for 45 years. Loving mother of Cherylann (Larry) Smith. Cherished grandmother of Wyatt and Rory Prater. Adored sister of Clarence, John, and the late Gerald and June Parmenter. Visitation Monday 2-8pm with the Funeral Service Tuesday 11:30am at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 Inkster Rd., Garden City (Between Ford Rd. and Cherry Hill). Memorials suggested to the Salvation Army. www.santeiufuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -