Debora Drazick DiStefano
Age 63, February 21, 2020. Beloved wife of Lamberto "Bert" DiStefano. Loving mother of Michael (Isabel) and Lisa DiStefano. Proud grandmother of Thomas, Chloe, and James. Cherished daughter of Sheila and the late Herman Drazick. Visitation at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 1368 N. Crooks Rd (between 14-15 Mile Rds), Wednesday 3-8pm. Funeral Mass at Holy Name Catholic Church, 630 Harmon, Birmingham, Thursday 10am. Obituary & condolences at lynchfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020