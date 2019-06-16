|
|
Deborah Ann Karas
Macomb - Deborah Ann Karas (nee Laesch) "Debbie Mack" of Macomb passed away June 15, 2019 at 67 years
Deborah was born March 12, 1952 in Detroit, MI to the late Delbert and Evelyn Laesch. She married Michael Karas on October 23, 2017 on a cruise in Florida. She was very generous in all aspects. Deborah loved to travel the world, especially cruises. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her, especially her beloved God children, nieces and nephews.
Deborah is survived by her husband Michael; grandchildren Olivia and Delilah; siblings Matthew (Valerie), Cheryl (Bob), Warren (Stacie), Nancy (Joe), MaryLou (Jim), Regina (Tom), Dennis and Mark (Angela); brother in law Bob Deneweth. Predeceased by sister Adele.
Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 10:00 am with 9:30 am Instate at St. Isidore Catholic Church in Macomb, MI.
Memorial tributes can be made to Making Strides of Macomb County/.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 16, 2019