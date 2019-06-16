Services
St Isidore's Church
18201 23 Mile Rd
Macomb, MI 48042
Lying in State
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Isidore Catholic Church
Macomb, MI
View Map
Memorial Mass
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Isidore Catholic Church
Macomb, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Deborah Karas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah Ann Karas

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Deborah Ann Karas Obituary
Deborah Ann Karas

Macomb - Deborah Ann Karas (nee Laesch) "Debbie Mack" of Macomb passed away June 15, 2019 at 67 years

Deborah was born March 12, 1952 in Detroit, MI to the late Delbert and Evelyn Laesch. She married Michael Karas on October 23, 2017 on a cruise in Florida. She was very generous in all aspects. Deborah loved to travel the world, especially cruises. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her, especially her beloved God children, nieces and nephews.

Deborah is survived by her husband Michael; grandchildren Olivia and Delilah; siblings Matthew (Valerie), Cheryl (Bob), Warren (Stacie), Nancy (Joe), MaryLou (Jim), Regina (Tom), Dennis and Mark (Angela); brother in law Bob Deneweth. Predeceased by sister Adele.

Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 10:00 am with 9:30 am Instate at St. Isidore Catholic Church in Macomb, MI.

Memorial tributes can be made to Making Strides of Macomb County/.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.