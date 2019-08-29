Services
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
1:00 PM
Deborah C. Ervin Obituary
Deborah C. Ervin

West Bloomfield - age 78, passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019. Deborah was the loving wife of Robert for 38 years; beloved mother of Dawn Ervin (Brian Steeland), Greg Ervin, Jennifer Kadans (Jeffrey) and Amy Houck Ditzel; cherished grandmother of Zachary, Kara, Noa, Claire, Jacob, Gabriel, Sarah and Elise. She was a former teacher in the Livonia Public School District, most recently at Stevenson High School. A memorial service for Deborah will be held Saturday, August 31, 1 pm at Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, 23720 Farmington Rd (btw. 9-10 Mile Rds, N of Grand River) downtown Farmington (248-474-5200). The Ervin family will receive friends and family beginning at 11 am. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Gleaners, Detroit, MI.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 29, 2019
