Deborah Lynette Moss-Capaldi
Born June 9, 1972 to Moses and Deborah Moss died suddenly June 1, 2020.
She is survived by three beautiful children, Antonio, Lydia and Dara, Sister Sharron and Brother Brian and a host of loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Viewing Monday at Kemp Funeral Home, 24585 Evergreen, Southfield MI 48075 between 4:00-6:00PM
Phone: (248) 702-5367 Website for online streaming of viewing: www.kempfuneralhome.com
Funeral Mass will be held at St. Joan of Arc, St. Clair Shores , MI 48080 Tuesday 10:00 AM
Website for online streaming of funeral mass: sjascs.org
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.