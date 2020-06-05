Deborah Lynette Moss-Capaldi
1972 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Deborah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Deborah Lynette Moss-Capaldi

Born June 9, 1972 to Moses and Deborah Moss died suddenly June 1, 2020.

She is survived by three beautiful children, Antonio, Lydia and Dara, Sister Sharron and Brother Brian and a host of loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Viewing Monday at Kemp Funeral Home, 24585 Evergreen, Southfield MI 48075 between 4:00-6:00PM

Phone: (248) 702-5367 Website for online streaming of viewing: www.kempfuneralhome.com

Funeral Mass will be held at St. Joan of Arc, St. Clair Shores , MI 48080 Tuesday 10:00 AM

Website for online streaming of funeral mass: sjascs.org




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Kemp Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
JUN
9
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Joan of Arc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kemp Funeral Home & Cremation Services
24585 Evergreen Rd
Southfield, MI 48075
(248) 702-5367
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved