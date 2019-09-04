Services
Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, Inc.
23720 Farmington Rd
Farmington, MI 48336
(248) 474-5200
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, Inc.
23720 Farmington Rd
Farmington, MI 48336
Rosary
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
7:30 PM
Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, Inc.
23720 Farmington Rd
Farmington, MI 48336
Lying in State
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
9:30 AM
Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church
23815 Power Road
Farmington, MI
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church
23815 Power Road
Farmington, MI
Farmington Hills - Age 64, passed away August 31, 2019. Beloved wife of 37 years to Randy; loving mother of Daniel (Kayla) Sutton; cherished daughter of Mary Jenkins. Sadly, Deborah is preceded in death by her father, Jake Jenkins. Visitation Thursday, September 5, 3-8 pm, with a 7:30 pm Rosary, at the Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, 23720 Farmington Rd., (btw. 9-10 Mile Rds., just N of Grand River), downtown Farmington (248-474-5200). Funeral Mass Friday, September 6, 10:00 am (in state 9:30 am), at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 23815 Power Road, Farmington. Entombment Oakland Hills Memorial Gardens, Novi, MI. Contributions are suggested to either the American Red Cross or the University of Michigan C.S. Mott Children's Hospital. Heeney-Sundquist.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 4, 2019
