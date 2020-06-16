Or Copy this URL to Share

Deborah Y. Rose



December 10, 1950 - June 12, 2020. Beloved mother of Matthew Chope (Kim), sister of Darlene Bolin (Susie), and Denise Hlady (Kerry). Aunt of Niki Pelty (Ken), Aaron Bolin (Beth), Bryan Bolin (Elizabeth), Great-aunt to Sydney Bolin, Mia Bolin and Ella Bolin. No services. Donation's can be made to the Humane-society or Angela Hospice.









