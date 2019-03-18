Services
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
9800 S. Telegraph
Taylor, MI 48180
313-291-0900
Debra Keen
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lying in State
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Stephen Catholic Church
18858 Huron River Dr.,
New Boston., MI
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Taylor - Debra A. Keen, age 58 of Taylor, Michigan passed away March 16th, 2019 after a hard fought battle with cancer. Beloved wife of Peter Keen for 38 cherished years. Proud mother of Lori (Nick) Adamcheski and Peter (Heather) Keen. Caring grandmother to Peter, Nathan, Andrew, and Parker. Dear sister of Marsha, and Norm. Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 19 from 2-8PM at the Taylor Chapel of Howe-Peterson Funeral Home, 9800 Telegraph. Funeral Wednesday, March 20, instate 10AM until time of mass at 11AM at St. Stephen Catholic Church, 18858 Huron River Dr., New Boston. Memorials in Debra's honor can be made out to . Share a memory at howepeterson.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 18, 2019
