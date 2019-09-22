|
Deino Baron
Healdsburg, CA - Deino Baron was born in Timmins, Canada on April 19, 1924 and returned to his parents hometown of Bassano del Grappa, Italy at the age of 2 years old.
Deino was drafted into the Italian army and very quickly, opposing Mussolini's fascist regime, joined the resistance movement, known as the Partigiani. After the war, he returned to Canada to work and on one of his return visits back to Italy via NYC, he met his future wife, Luella Sirianni. They were married six months later in Italy and returned to NYC to live and start a life.
Deino and Luella moved to the Detroit area in the 1950's, had 5 children and stayed close to family and friends back in Italy. Deino was a carpenter for the Detroit Public Schools & the Archdiocese of Detroit working in building and restoration. Deino worked weekends building the monastery in Oxford, MI and he was blessed by the priests who valued his work. In 1970, Deino moved his family from Detroit to 5 acres in Troy, MI where he built the family home complete with a vast garden & many animals. Deino and Luella were married for 40 years before she passed away in 1994. Deino remained in the Detroit area until 2015, when he moved to Healdsburg, California to be closer to family. Deino left this world on July 3rd at 95 years old. Deino was most proud of his children Cristina, Renee, Claudia, Teo and Elisabeth. He will be forever missed and never forgotten.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 22, 2019