Resources
More Obituaries for Delbert Reitzloff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Delbert "Jim" Reitzloff

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Delbert "Jim" Reitzloff Obituary
Delbert "Jim" Reitzloff

Harper Woods - Delbert "Jim" Reitzloff, age 81, of Harper Woods passed away on Thursday, November 29, 2019. He was born on November 21, 1938

Jim worked with his 6 brothers at the family business Reitzloff Rubbish Removal. He enjoyed gardening, taking trips to the beach, spending time at his cottage, and attending his grandchildren's sporting events.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Barbara (Mantel); his children, Sue (Paul) Parker, James Reitzloff, Kelly Stevans, Jennifer (Mike) Bednarchik, the late Eric Reitzloff;

9 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Sunday from 3 - 9 pm, and on Monday from 4 - 9 pm at A.H. Peters Funeral Home Grosse Pointe Woods. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 12 Noon at A.H. Peters Funeral Home. Burial: Forest Lawn Cemetery.

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Delbert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -