Delbert "Jim" Reitzloff
Harper Woods - Delbert "Jim" Reitzloff, age 81, of Harper Woods passed away on Thursday, November 29, 2019. He was born on November 21, 1938
Jim worked with his 6 brothers at the family business Reitzloff Rubbish Removal. He enjoyed gardening, taking trips to the beach, spending time at his cottage, and attending his grandchildren's sporting events.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Barbara (Mantel); his children, Sue (Paul) Parker, James Reitzloff, Kelly Stevans, Jennifer (Mike) Bednarchik, the late Eric Reitzloff;
9 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Sunday from 3 - 9 pm, and on Monday from 4 - 9 pm at A.H. Peters Funeral Home Grosse Pointe Woods. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 12 Noon at A.H. Peters Funeral Home. Burial: Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019