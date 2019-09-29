|
|
Delfa "Del" John Porea
Mt. Clemens - Delfa "Del" John Porea, age 90, passed away September 26, in Mt. Clemens, Michigan. He was born March 3, 1929 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Francis Delfa & Emma (Mielke) Porea. Del served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was a member of the American Legion. Del worked for the Detroit News for 38 years. He was an avid sports fan. The most important thing to Del was his family. He was very loved and will be greatly missed. Del is survived by his wife of nearly 68 years, Mary Jean; their children, Diane Schaefer, Kathryn (Brian) Christensen, Nancy Jean (Daniel) Berry, Karen (Jeff) Palumbo; his grandchildren, Richard (Shelley) Christensen, Elizabeth (Colin) Thompson, Steven (Nicole) McIntyre, Kristen Grimes, Sarah McIntyre, Eric Schaefer, Kyle (Megan Kelly) Palumbo, Alec Palumbo; great-grandchildren, Steven III, Vanessa, Emma, Xander, Mason, Duncan, Elise; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a son, Joseph. Visitation for Del will be Tuesday, October 1 from 2 - 8pm at Kaul Funeral Home, 35201 Garfield Rd, Clinton Twp, MI 48035. In state Wednesday, October 2, 9:30 until Funeral Mass at 10:00am at St. Thecla Catholic Church, 20740 S Nunneley Rd, Clinton Twp, MI 48035. Burial will be at Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton Twp, MI.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 29, 2019