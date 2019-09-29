Services
Kaul Funeral Home
35201 Garfield Rd
Clinton Township, MI 48035
(586) 792-5000
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kaul Funeral Home
35201 Garfield Rd
Clinton Twp, MI
View Map
Lying in State
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Thecla Catholic Churc
20740 S Nunneley Rd
Clinton Twp, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Thecla Catholic Church
20740 S Nunneley Rd
Clinton Twp, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Delfa Porea
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Delfa John "Del" Porea


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Delfa John "Del" Porea Obituary
Delfa "Del" John Porea

Mt. Clemens - Delfa "Del" John Porea, age 90, passed away September 26, in Mt. Clemens, Michigan. He was born March 3, 1929 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Francis Delfa & Emma (Mielke) Porea. Del served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was a member of the American Legion. Del worked for the Detroit News for 38 years. He was an avid sports fan. The most important thing to Del was his family. He was very loved and will be greatly missed. Del is survived by his wife of nearly 68 years, Mary Jean; their children, Diane Schaefer, Kathryn (Brian) Christensen, Nancy Jean (Daniel) Berry, Karen (Jeff) Palumbo; his grandchildren, Richard (Shelley) Christensen, Elizabeth (Colin) Thompson, Steven (Nicole) McIntyre, Kristen Grimes, Sarah McIntyre, Eric Schaefer, Kyle (Megan Kelly) Palumbo, Alec Palumbo; great-grandchildren, Steven III, Vanessa, Emma, Xander, Mason, Duncan, Elise; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a son, Joseph. Visitation for Del will be Tuesday, October 1 from 2 - 8pm at Kaul Funeral Home, 35201 Garfield Rd, Clinton Twp, MI 48035. In state Wednesday, October 2, 9:30 until Funeral Mass at 10:00am at St. Thecla Catholic Church, 20740 S Nunneley Rd, Clinton Twp, MI 48035. Burial will be at Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton Twp, MI.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Delfa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kaul Funeral Home
Download Now