Services
D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
30009 Hoover Road
Warren, MI 48093
586-751-0444
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 1, 2020
D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
30009 Hoover Road
Warren, MI 48093
View Map
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2020
St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church
Warren, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Delicia Chmura
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Delicia A. Chmura

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Delicia A. Chmura Obituary
Delicia A. Chmura

age 87, died May 9, 2020 in Chandler, Arizona. A resident of Warren, she was the beloved wife of Donald Henry Chmura. Dearest mother of John (Ann Marie) Chmura and Mark (Angela) Chmura. Loving grandmother of Jonathan, Andrew, Emily (Adam) Olfidani, Stephen, and Lillian. Memorial Visitation Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 ½ Mile Rd) in Warren. Memorial Mass Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church in Warren. Times for both remain pending. Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 19 to May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Delicia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -