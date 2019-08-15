Services
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Kensington Church
1825 E. Square Lake Road
Troy, MI
Delores A. Gorski

Delores A. Gorski Obituary
Delores A. Gorski

- - Age 85, August 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Ronald Gorski. Beloved mother of Tom Gorski, Janis (Keith) Duchnicki, and the late Douglas Gorski. Cherished grandmother of Stephanie Meyers, Scott (Lauren) Jones, Phil (Faith) Gorski, Jordan Jones, Bryce Jones, Taylor (Joe) Gagne, and Jenna Jones and great-grandmother of 8. Funeral Service at Kensington Church 1825 E. Square Lake Road, Troy, Monday, August 19th, 12pm. Friends may visit at church beginning at 10am.

Obituary and condolences at lynchfuneraldirectors.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 15, 2019
