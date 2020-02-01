Resources
Delores Ann Pass Obituary
Rochester Hills - Pass, Delores Ann age 78 of Rochester Hills, went home to be with the Lord on January 31, 2020. Loving wife of the late James Pass for 56 years. Dear mother of Steve (Susan) Pass, Wendy Pass, Brian Pass and David (Teresa) Pass. Cherished grandmother of Jessica (Marc) Santoro, Daniel Myers, Zachary Pass, Juliana Pass, and Madilyn Pass. Great grandmother of Jack Santoro and Adeline Santoro. Sister of the late Richard Cloutier, Gordy (Judy) Cloutier and Michael Cloutier. Funeral Service, Saturday, February 8, 2020, 10:00 am with an instate time of 9:00 am at Faith Church 160 W. Hamlin Road, Rochester Hills. The family will receive friends Friday 3-9 pm at the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home, 339 Walnut Blvd, Rochester. Interment Van Hoosen Jones Cemetery. Memorial in Delores' name may be made to Faith Church. Online guest book www.modetzfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020
