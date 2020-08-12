1/1
Delores (Barrow) Watson
Delores (Barrow) Watson

Rochester Hills - Delores (Barrow) Watson, 91, of (formerly Garden City) Rochester Hills died August 11, 2020 at home with her family.

Beloved wife of the late Charles and mother of the late Laura Watson. She is survived by her daughter Linda, son-in-law Thomas and granddaughter Beth Monks of Rochester Hills. She considered Karen Phillips of Rochester Hills her third daughter.

She was born in 1929 and graduated from Hazel Park High School in 1947. Strong in her faith, she was a longtime member of Living Word Lutheran Church in Rochester Hills.

Funeral service for Delores will be private. Memorial contributions can be made to Hillsdale College - Laura Watson Memorial Scholarship, 33 E College St, Hillsdale, MI 49242 or, to Top Dog Rescue, P.O. Box 99313, Troy, MI 48099.




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Aug. 12 to Aug. 16, 2020.
