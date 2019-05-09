Services
Potere-Modetz Funeral Home
339 Walnut Boulevard
Rochester, MI 48307
(248) 651-8137
Monday, May 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Potere-Modetz Funeral Home
339 Walnut Boulevard
Rochester, MI 48307
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Potere-Modetz Funeral Home
339 Walnut Boulevard
Rochester, MI 48307
Delores Willis Obituary
Delores Willis

Rochester Hills - Willis, Delores, age 86 of Rochester Hills, passed away May 5, 2019. Loving wife of the late Howard Willis. Dear mother of Karen (Jim) Dimond, Julie (Peter) Holderness and the late Linda D'Aprile. Step mother of Carol Willis. Cherished grandmother of Kimberly, Elizabeth (Andrew), Jill (Jacob), John, Paige, Kyle (Stephanie), Kurt and the late Adam. Great grandmother of Josalyn and twin girls on the way. Sister of James (Marge) Davis. Funeral Service, Tuesday, May 14, 2019, 11:00 am at the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home, 339 Walnut Blvd, Rochester. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday 3-8 pm. Memorials in Delores' name may be made to the Grace Center of Hope, or to the Donor's Choice.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 9, 2019
