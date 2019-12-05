Services
Querfeld Funeral Home, Inc.(Click Here) - Dearborn
1200 Oakwood Blvd.
Dearborn, MI 48124
(313) 561-0002
Deloris A. Antko

Deloris A. Antko Obituary
Deloris A. Antko

Dearborn - Age 92. Dec. 5, 2019 Beloved wife of the late George Antko Sr. Dear mother of George Antko, Gregory Antko and Patricia (Augustus) Dallas. Grandmother of Jason, Nicholas and Wendy. Great-grandmother of 6. Visitation Sunday, 1-6 pm, Dec. 8, 2019. Scripture Service Sunday, 2 pm, Dec. 8, 2019 at Querfeld Funeral Home, 1200 Oakwood Blvd., Dearborn, MI 48124. Interment St. Hedwig Cemetery. www.querfeldfh.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
