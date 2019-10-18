Services
Farmington Hills - Delorma M. Graf, age 93 of Farmington Hills, passed away October 15, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Donald. Cherished mother of Kim (John) Cassidy. Loving grandmother of Amanda (Matt Hoogterp) and Inna. Dear sister of the late Richard Garn. Arrangements entrusted to McCabe Funeral Home, Farmington Hills. Memorial contributions appreciated to Michigan Humane Society. www.mccabefuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
