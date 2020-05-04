|
|
Delpha Belcher-Feliciano
Fenton - Belcher-Feliciano, Delpha Mae. April 29, 2020. Age 65 of Fenton, MI. Beloved wife of Winfred Rodriguez Feliciano. Loving mother of Allen Thomas (Sarah), Sonya Thomas-Carrillo (Marco), Danielle Feliciano, and Christopher Feliciano. Caring daughter of Lena Sensoli. Dear sister of Thurman Belcher, Bryon Belcher, Anna (Dewey) Holder, Regina (Dan) Bennett, Michelle (Kevin) Woods, Alicia Kornelson, Jesse Marshall, Thurman Ray (Leslie) Westerby, Pricilla Marie (Jeremy) Tietz, Mary Filarski, Patty Hoover, Vicki Fritz and Dorthy Jordan. Dearest grandmother of Calin, Alina, Thalisa, Jada, Sofia, Aiden and Isah. Loving aunt of many nieces and nephews. Delpha was preceded in death by her father Thurman Ray Belcher. She will be deeply missed by family and friends. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Dearborn Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 23701 Ford Road. (313) 278-5100. Due to the current restrictions on public gathering and for the safety of our family & our community, we ask that services are limited and private. Interment Mt. Hope Memorial Gardens. Donations can be mailed to her daughter, Sonya Thomas at 2030 Chestnut, Dearborn Mi 48124. Please share memories and leave condolences on Delpha's online guestbook at www.voranfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 4 to May 6, 2020