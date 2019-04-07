Delphine H. Suspeck



- - Delphine H. Suspeck, age 91, passed away peacefully on April 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Louis Suspeck for 65 years. Loving mother of Marla (William) Gorman, Gary (Krystyna) Suspeck, Linda (Brian) Cullen, and Todd (Laura) Suspeck and the late Jeffrey Suspeck. Cherished grandmother of Melissa, Matthew, Andrew, Emily, Joseph, Andrea, Melissa, John, Rachel and Daniel. Great-grandmother of Brooklyn, Avery, Grayson, Kate, Ella, Hunter, Corbin, Grayson, Collin, Noah and Jackson. Delphine was born in Detroit, Michigan on July 11, 1927. She attended Pershing High School. She met the love of her life, Louis, in 1948 and they were married in 1950. They raised their family in Dearborn Heights and all children graduated from Divine Child. They loved to dance and spent many nights whirling polkas around dance floors all over town. She was a full time devoted mom to her children. Del's hobbies over the years included family vacations, needlepoint, den mother, ladies bowling league and never missing a variety of sporting events and performances by her children and grandchildren. She was a great cook, specializing in homemade traditional polish fare and baked goodies. Her legendary dumplings were so coveted at family gatherings that there were never enough regardless of how many she made. Visitation will be on Wednesday, April 10, from 2pm-8pm at O'Brien-Sullivan Funeral Home 41555 Grand River Ave Novi 248 348 1800. Funeral mass will be held 10:30 am Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church 24505 Meadowbrook Rd. Novi with visitation 10 am until time of mass. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Angela Hospice Center www.angelahospice.org/donate). Entombment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy www.obriensullivanfuneralhome.com







Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary