Services
D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
30009 Hoover Road
Warren, MI 48093
586-751-0444
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:30 AM
St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church
31555 Hoover Road
Warren, MI
View Map
Memorial Mass
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church
31555 Hoover Road
Warren, MI
View Map
Delphine I. Furtak Obituary
Delphine I. Furtak

Warren - Furtak, Delphine I. (nee: Tomczyk) - age 86- March 18, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Walter Furtak, and dear mother of Jacqueline Herrin (Ronald), Kathleen Kniespeck (Dave), and Christine Lee (Steve) . Loving grandmother of 8 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Memorial gathering Friday 9am until the time of Memorial Mass at 9:30am at St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church in Warren. Private family committal services at cemetery to follow memorial. Arrangements entrusted to the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, in Warren. Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 21, 2019
