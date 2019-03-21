|
|
Delphine I. Furtak
Warren - Furtak, Delphine I. (nee: Tomczyk) - age 86- March 18, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Walter Furtak, and dear mother of Jacqueline Herrin (Ronald), Kathleen Kniespeck (Dave), and Christine Lee (Steve) . Loving grandmother of 8 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Memorial gathering Friday 9am until the time of Memorial Mass at 9:30am at St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church in Warren. Private family committal services at cemetery to follow memorial. Arrangements entrusted to the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, in Warren. Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 21, 2019