Warren - Delphine T. Kerney, age 93, died Friday, July 26, 2019 at her home in Warren, Michigan. She was born January 2, 1926 in Detroit, daughter of the late Walter Bernard and the late Helen (nee: Schoenherr) Konczal. Delphine was the former wife of the late Frank Kerney, and longtime companion of the late Fred Prince. Dearest mother of the late Jim Kerney, and loving aunt to several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by siblings, Walter Konczal, Romaine Konczal, Merceded Kowalczyk, and Carol Turchan. A longtime marketing director for Michigan Bell, Delphine enjoyed expressing her artistic gifts through her many works of art in painting, and also in playing the piano. She also loved to travel, and enjoyed the game of golf. Many may remember her smiling face as an usher at many of Downtown Detroit's theaters to include the Fox, and her favorite, The Detroit Opera House. A Memorial Mass for Delphine will be held Monday, August 5, 2019 at St. Faustina Catholic Church, 14025 E. 12 Mile Rd. in Warren. Arrangements entrusted to the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home in Warren, Michigan. Please share memories of Delphine at www.Temrowski.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 4, 2019