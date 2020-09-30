Delphine Virginia (Orlowski) Counsman



Clinton Township - Delphine Virginia (Orlowski) Counsman, of Clinton Township passed away on September 20, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born in Detroit on September 30, 1932 to Henry and Josephine (Novich) Orlowski. She graduated from Dominican High School and then attended University of Michigan and Mt. Carmel Mercy where, she received her degree in Nursing. She married James Counsman on September 25, 1954 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Detroit. She worked as a nurse for 63 years, lovingly serving others at St. John Hospital in Detroit and Eastside Endoscopy Center. She entertained patients, co-workers and her family with her delightful sense of humor. She retired from nursing at age 83 but kept her licenses active in case she was needed. Her strong Catholic faith sustained her and she passed it on to her children.



Delphine is survived by her daughters Barbara (Earl) Hile, Suzanne (Paul) Keep, Kathleen (Eric) Steiner, Carolyn Counsman and sons Richard Counsman and Michael Counsman.



She loved her 12 grandchildren and 2 great grandchild.



She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband James Counsman, sister Helen Baldyga and brother Robert Orlowski. A Funeral Mass was said on September 26, 2020 with burial at Resurrection. Contributions may be made to St. Bonaventure Capuchin Monastery (1740 Mt Elliott St, Detroit, MI 48207) in Detroit or Hospice of Holland (270 Hoover Blvd, Holland, MI 49423.) Arrangements entrusted to the Muir Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center (2650 South Van Dyke, Imlay City, Michigan 48444.)









