A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Sterling Heights - Angelos, Denise. Age 62. October 25, 2019. Loving daughter of Dorothy and the late James Angelos. Dear sister of Jodie L. Zukowski (John) and Lorie Kamm (John). Proud aunt of Anna, Lisa, and Amie Zukowski; and Kristina and Steven Kamm. Memorial Service Saturday 2:00 pm at A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Ave., at Vernier Rd., Grosse Pointe Woods. Memorial gathering Friday 4:00-8:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , Van Elsander Cancer Center, or the Michigan Humane Society. ahpeters.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019
