Denise Higgins
Dryden Twp. - Denise Higgins, 63, of Dryden Township, passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on May 30, 2020. Denise was born on July 31, 1956, in Birmingham, Michigan, the daughter of the late LeRoy and the late L. Ann Peterson. She graduated from North Farmington High School in 1974.
Denise is survived by her loving husband of 23 years, Frank Higgins; her son, Ryan Assemany; her daughter, Jessica (Brent) Tygielski; and four granddaughters, Anna, Abigail, Allison and Amelia. She is also survived by her sister, Dianne Peterson, and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Denise was the President of Quasar Industries, Rochester Hills, which is a leading prototype manufacturer in the automotive and other industries. She was admired for her professionalism, strong will, courage and integrity. Denise was a very active person throughout her life, until she was confronted by the challenge of physical limitations resulting from a neuromuscular degenerative condition, which she valiantly fought to the very end. Denise steadfastly refused to allow those limitations to define her. She was known for her boundless capacity for compassion mirrored by her countless acts of kindness to others.
Denise's favorite pastime was raising horses and she bred numerous foals born at her home's facility known as Blue Moon Farms. She enjoyed watching her daughter, Jessica, successfully compete in numerous equestrian events over the years riding horses from the farm. Denise's greatest passion, however, was spending quality time with her four granddaughters, who regularly visited or FaceTimed with her. They brought her renewed joy and a sense of purpose.
Denise touched the lives of everyone she met and her supportive, thoughtful and calming presence will be deeply missed by all those she held dear.
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial service celebrating Denise's life will be held on a later date at Potere-Modetz Funeral Home, 339 Walnut Blvd., Rochester, Michigan. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that those wishing to make memorial contributions direct them to The Myositis Association, 2000 Duke Street, Suite 300, Alexandria, VA 22314. Online guestbook www.modetzfuneralhomes.com.
Dryden Twp. - Denise Higgins, 63, of Dryden Township, passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on May 30, 2020. Denise was born on July 31, 1956, in Birmingham, Michigan, the daughter of the late LeRoy and the late L. Ann Peterson. She graduated from North Farmington High School in 1974.
Denise is survived by her loving husband of 23 years, Frank Higgins; her son, Ryan Assemany; her daughter, Jessica (Brent) Tygielski; and four granddaughters, Anna, Abigail, Allison and Amelia. She is also survived by her sister, Dianne Peterson, and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Denise was the President of Quasar Industries, Rochester Hills, which is a leading prototype manufacturer in the automotive and other industries. She was admired for her professionalism, strong will, courage and integrity. Denise was a very active person throughout her life, until she was confronted by the challenge of physical limitations resulting from a neuromuscular degenerative condition, which she valiantly fought to the very end. Denise steadfastly refused to allow those limitations to define her. She was known for her boundless capacity for compassion mirrored by her countless acts of kindness to others.
Denise's favorite pastime was raising horses and she bred numerous foals born at her home's facility known as Blue Moon Farms. She enjoyed watching her daughter, Jessica, successfully compete in numerous equestrian events over the years riding horses from the farm. Denise's greatest passion, however, was spending quality time with her four granddaughters, who regularly visited or FaceTimed with her. They brought her renewed joy and a sense of purpose.
Denise touched the lives of everyone she met and her supportive, thoughtful and calming presence will be deeply missed by all those she held dear.
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial service celebrating Denise's life will be held on a later date at Potere-Modetz Funeral Home, 339 Walnut Blvd., Rochester, Michigan. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that those wishing to make memorial contributions direct them to The Myositis Association, 2000 Duke Street, Suite 300, Alexandria, VA 22314. Online guestbook www.modetzfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.