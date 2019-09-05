|
|
Denise J. Lagerstrom
Dearborn - Sept 3, 2019 Age 78. Beloved wife of the late Richard. Dear mother of Brian (Paula), Karen Hendley, Rick (and the late Petra), Kristin (Chris) Ynclan. Grandmother of Jennifer, Brian and Joan. Great-grandmother of Leo and Jack. Sister of Margaret Kemp and the late Leona Rostkowski and Richard Demps. Visitation Friday, 2-8:00 pm, Sept. 6, 2019 at Querfeld Funeral Home, 1200 Oakwood Blvd., Dearborn, MI 48124. Instate 9:30 am, Funeral Mass 10:00 am, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at St. Sebastian Catholic Church, 20710 Colgate, Dearborn Heights, MI 48125. www.querfeldfh.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 5, 2019