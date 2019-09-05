Services
Querfeld Funeral Home, Inc.(Click Here) - Dearborn
1200 Oakwood Blvd.
Dearborn, MI 48124
(313) 561-0002
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Querfeld Funeral Home, Inc.(Click Here) - Dearborn
1200 Oakwood Blvd.
Dearborn, MI 48124
View Map
Lying in State
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Sebastian Catholic Church
20710 Colgate
Dearborn Heights, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Sebastian Catholic Church
20710 Colgate
Dearborn Heights, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Denise Lagerstrom
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Denise J. Lagerstrom

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Denise J. Lagerstrom Obituary
Denise J. Lagerstrom

Dearborn - Sept 3, 2019 Age 78. Beloved wife of the late Richard. Dear mother of Brian (Paula), Karen Hendley, Rick (and the late Petra), Kristin (Chris) Ynclan. Grandmother of Jennifer, Brian and Joan. Great-grandmother of Leo and Jack. Sister of Margaret Kemp and the late Leona Rostkowski and Richard Demps. Visitation Friday, 2-8:00 pm, Sept. 6, 2019 at Querfeld Funeral Home, 1200 Oakwood Blvd., Dearborn, MI 48124. Instate 9:30 am, Funeral Mass 10:00 am, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at St. Sebastian Catholic Church, 20710 Colgate, Dearborn Heights, MI 48125. www.querfeldfh.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Denise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now