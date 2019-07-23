Services
Custer-Glenn Funeral Home Inc
2284 Benden Dr
Wooster, OH 44691
(330) 264-7776
Resources
More Obituaries for Denise Marjamaa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Denise J. Marjamaa


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Denise J. Marjamaa Obituary
Denise J Marjamaa

Wooster, OH - Denise J Marjamaa, age 69, went to be with the Lord in her Wooster, OH home while surrounded by her family on Monday July 15th following an unexpected illness. She was born in Detroit on July 7, 1950 & raised in Livonia as the youngest child of William & Lois (Saladin) Doyle. She married David E. Marjamaa and worked as a speech therapist in Grand Rapids schools before retiring to homeschool their children. She had lived with her husband in Wooster, OH for the last 17 years.

In addition to her husband of 47 years, she is survived by her children, Danielle

(Jim) Tung and grandchildren Megan, Julia & Jacob Tung of Portland, OR as well as Jeffrey (Laura) Marjamaa and grandchildren Brayden & Kylie of Dayton, OH. She is also survived by her sisters Faye Duckworth and Judy Husbands, and brother Bruce (Alice) Doyle, and many in-laws, nieces, nephews & friends across the U.S.

No service will be held. Memorial contributions may be made to Life Care Hospice, 1900 Akron Road, Wooster, OH 44691. Words of comfort may be shared with the family through Custer-Glenn Funeral Home in Wooster online at www.custerglenn.com.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now