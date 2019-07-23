|
Denise J Marjamaa
Wooster, OH - Denise J Marjamaa, age 69, went to be with the Lord in her Wooster, OH home while surrounded by her family on Monday July 15th following an unexpected illness. She was born in Detroit on July 7, 1950 & raised in Livonia as the youngest child of William & Lois (Saladin) Doyle. She married David E. Marjamaa and worked as a speech therapist in Grand Rapids schools before retiring to homeschool their children. She had lived with her husband in Wooster, OH for the last 17 years.
In addition to her husband of 47 years, she is survived by her children, Danielle
(Jim) Tung and grandchildren Megan, Julia & Jacob Tung of Portland, OR as well as Jeffrey (Laura) Marjamaa and grandchildren Brayden & Kylie of Dayton, OH. She is also survived by her sisters Faye Duckworth and Judy Husbands, and brother Bruce (Alice) Doyle, and many in-laws, nieces, nephews & friends across the U.S.
No service will be held. Memorial contributions may be made to Life Care Hospice, 1900 Akron Road, Wooster, OH 44691. Words of comfort may be shared with the family through Custer-Glenn Funeral Home in Wooster online at www.custerglenn.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 23, 2019