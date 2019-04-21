|
|
Denise M. Ongart
- - Denise M. Ongart, age 66, known to family and friends as "Peachy," daughter of Jerome and Gertrude Biernat (both deceased), passed away peacefully on April 6, 2019 after battling breast cancer. Devoted and proud mother to Danielle Ongart; loving sister to Dianne Biernat and Dennis Biernat; cherished aunt to Dennis Biernat II, Christopher and Kelly Biernat; great aunt to Ethan, Mia, Heath and Cecelia; and former wife of Kunchorn Ongart. Denise spent 47 years as a loyal public servant with the Drug Enforcement Administration. Her quick wit and high standards will be greatly missed. On Thursday, April 25, 2019, a visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. at Christ, Our Light Catholic Church (3077 Glouchester Dr, Troy, MI 48084), with a memorial Mass immediately following at 10:30 a.m.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 21, 2019