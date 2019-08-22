|
Denise Marcial-Garth
Shelby Township - Denise Marcial-Garth, 66, of Shelby Township, Michigan, passed away peacefully with family by her side,
August 19, 2019, after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer.
Denise was born in Detroit on November 19, 1952, to Bert and Collette Johansson. She worked as an Administrative Assistant at Chrysler Corporation after graduation from Grosse Pointe North High School in 1970. After retirement in 2007, she pursued her love of art and became a very talented painter, gifting many with her creations.
She is survived by her loving husband, Stephen; children, Nicole (Kevin) Martin, Andrea (Vincent) White, Anthony (Kim) Garth and Jennifer Neill; sister, Cindy (Terry) Heinz; in-laws, Bill (Barb) Garth, Edward Garth, Elizabeth (John) Levandowski and Alex Garth; precious grandchildren, Lilly, Grace, Paloma, Remy and Jurnee; and many cousins, friends, nieces, nephews and extended family members. She was predeceased by her mother, father and angel granddaughters, Kairi and Penelope.
Denise's unconditional love, compassion and laughter touched so many and will be sorely missed, but cherished by all who were blessed to have known her.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made at www.pancan.org, where a memorial has been set up in Denise's name for continued pancreatic cancer research.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Aug. 22 to Aug. 25, 2019