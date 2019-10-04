Resources
Rockwood - Denise Rescoe (Fager) of Rockwood, MI died peacefully on October 1, 2019 in Sterling Heights, MI at the age of 72.

Denise was a beloved mother to Kim (Jonathan) and Roger (Darci) and grandmother to Brandon, Brittany, Ryan and Jenna. Denise loved nothing more than to spend time with her friends and family. She was a great cook, storyteller and most of all a wonderful and generous person to be around. She took great pride in her family and longtime friendships. She had a huge heart and shared her love with a lot of people during her life.

Denise was preceded in death by Husband Norman and survived by her mother, Jean and brothers, Bruce (Diane), Duffy (Kay) and Duane.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Oct. 4, 2019
