|
|
Denise Silverio
Troy - November 20, 2019. Age 48. Beloved daughter of Dianello "Nello" and Celestina "Tina". Loving sister of Mary (Matthew) Smith. Treasured aunt of Julia and Sarah. Visitation Sunday from 3-9pm with a 7pm Rosary at Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons Inc., 36900 Schoenherr Rd. at Metro Parkway (16 Mile). Instate Monday from 9:30am until time of 10am Mass at San Francesco Church, 22870 S Nunneley Rd, Clinton Twp, MI 48035. In lieu of flowers Memorial contributions in Denise's honor are appreciated to St. Louis Center (16195 Old U.S. 12 Chelsea, MI. 48118 (734) 475-8430 OR San Francesco Church. Entombment, Resurrection Cemetery. Please share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" at WujekCalcaterra.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019