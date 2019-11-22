Services
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
586-826-8550
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
7:00 PM
Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI
View Map
Lying in State
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
San Francesco Catholic Church
22870 S. Nunneley
Clinton Township, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
San Francesco Catholic Church
22870 S. Nunneley
Clinton Township, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Denise Silverio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Denise Silverio


1971 - 2019
Denise Silverio Obituary
Denise Silverio

Troy - November 20, 2019. Age 48. Beloved daughter of Dianello "Nello" and Celestina "Tina". Loving sister of Mary (Matthew) Smith. Treasured aunt of Julia and Sarah. Visitation Sunday from 3-9pm with a 7pm Rosary at Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons Inc., 36900 Schoenherr Rd. at Metro Parkway (16 Mile). Instate Monday from 9:30am until time of 10am Mass at San Francesco Church, 22870 S Nunneley Rd, Clinton Twp, MI 48035. In lieu of flowers Memorial contributions in Denise's honor are appreciated to St. Louis Center (16195 Old U.S. 12 Chelsea, MI. 48118 (734) 475-8430 OR San Francesco Church. Entombment, Resurrection Cemetery. Please share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" at WujekCalcaterra.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019
