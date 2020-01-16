|
|
Dennis A. Pikulas
- - Pikulas, Dennis A. (Dan), January 15, 2020, age 88. Beloved husband of Ann for 61 years. Dear father of Anthony Pikulas (Joyce) and Christine Pikulas. Loving Papou of Daniel and Kaleigh Pikulas. Brother of Mary Ann Pikulas and the late James Pikulas (Catherine). Uncle of Constance Pikulas and Christina Pikulas. Also leaves good friends and other relatives. Dan retired from Chrysler Corporation in 1991 after 35 years, working in organization planning and productivity. Dan was an avid sports fan, having played baseball and basketball in his youth. He also enjoyed bowling and golf. He especially enjoyed playing golf with his son, daughter, and grandson. Dan and Ann also had season tickets for 30 years to the University of Michigan football games. Family will receive friends Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 4-8pm with a Trisagion at 7pm at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave. (btwn 13-14 Mile), (248) 549-0500. Funeral Service Monday, January 20, 2020, 11am at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 43816 Woodward Ave., Bloomfield Hills. Visitation at church begins at 10:30am. Interment Franklin Cemetery, Franklin. Memorials to St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 43816 Woodward Ave., Bloomfield Hills, MI 48302 or Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 36375 Joy Rd., Westland, MI 48185.
Sign guestbook and share memories at
AJDesmond.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020