Dennis and Dolores Lynch
St. Clair Shores - Dennis and Dolores Lynch, ages 76, February 3, 2019 of St. Clair Shores. Loving parents of Kathleen (Mark) Dickey, Lori (Jim) Wenzel, Russell (Rebecca) and Jennifer (Steve) Rachocki. Dearest grandparents of Catie (Tyler Staruch), Michael, Charlie, Danielle, Hailey, Sarah, Nolan, Adam, Ethan and Sam. Dolores is survived by her sister, Kathy. Dennis is survived by his siblings, Margaret, Tom and the late Aileen. Dennis was a math teacher at Notre Dame High School for over 35 years. Dolores worked in the business office at Notre Dame High School for over 20 years. Visitation Thursday 2-9 PM at A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Ave., Grosse Pointe Woods, MI with a rosary at 7:00 PM. In State Friday 9:30 AM at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 21620 Greater Mack Ave., St. Clair Shores, MI until their funeral Mass at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers donations are appreciated to capuchins.org.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 7, 2019