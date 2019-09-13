|
Dennis Arthur Klotz
- - KLOTZ, DENNIS ARTHUR. Passed away on September 11, 2019, at age 65. Beloved husband of Sandra. Loving father of Dennis Tomas and Dr. Traci (Nicholas) Grucz. Dearest son of the late Dorothy and Ralph. Dear brother of Ralph, Gary and Michele. He will also be missed by many wonderful nieces, nephews and friends. Dennis was the owner of the Catholic Bookstore in Detroit from 1985 - 2014. He also was a former Auxiliary Dearborn Heights fireman for 17 years. Visitation Sunday 2-8 pm with a Rosary at 7 pm at Stanley Turowski Funeral Home, 25509 West Warren, Dearborn Heights. Instate Monday 10:00 am at St. Linus Church until time of Mass at 10:30 am. Share condolences at www.stanleyturowskifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 13, 2019