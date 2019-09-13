Services
Stanley Turowski & Son Funeral Home
25509 W Warren St
Dearborn Heights, MI 48127
(313) 562-5120
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Stanley Turowski & Son Funeral Home
25509 W Warren St
Dearborn Heights, MI 48127
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
7:00 PM
Stanley Turowski & Son Funeral Home
25509 W Warren St
Dearborn Heights, MI 48127
View Map
Lying in State
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Linus Church
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Linus Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Klotz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis Arthur Klotz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dennis Arthur Klotz Obituary
Dennis Arthur Klotz

- - KLOTZ, DENNIS ARTHUR. Passed away on September 11, 2019, at age 65. Beloved husband of Sandra. Loving father of Dennis Tomas and Dr. Traci (Nicholas) Grucz. Dearest son of the late Dorothy and Ralph. Dear brother of Ralph, Gary and Michele. He will also be missed by many wonderful nieces, nephews and friends. Dennis was the owner of the Catholic Bookstore in Detroit from 1985 - 2014. He also was a former Auxiliary Dearborn Heights fireman for 17 years. Visitation Sunday 2-8 pm with a Rosary at 7 pm at Stanley Turowski Funeral Home, 25509 West Warren, Dearborn Heights. Instate Monday 10:00 am at St. Linus Church until time of Mass at 10:30 am. Share condolences at www.stanleyturowskifuneralhome.com.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dennis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now