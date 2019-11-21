|
Marshall - Dennis Edward Sheridan, age 80, of Marshall passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019 in Kalamazoo, MI surrounded by his loving family. He was born February 24, 1939 in Muskegon, MI the son of Edward James Sheridan and Nellie (Fairchild) Sheridan. Dennis attended Wabash College, class of 1961. He was employed with Starr Commonwealth in Albion and then retired from Oakland University after many years of service. He served on the Board of Directors of Orchards Children's Services. Dennis was married to Sue Rollin on January 22, 1966; she survives him. He also leaves to cherish his memory two children, Kevin (Patty) Sheridan and Kathleen (Alex) Romig; two grandchildren, Kevin Sheridan Jr. and Shannon Sheridan; two brothers, Jim (Nancy) Sheridan and Tom (Betty) Sheridan; and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at Kempf Family Funeral & Cremation Services, 723 US Hwy 27 N, Marshall, MI 49068 on Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. A Vigil Service will be held at the funeral home at 7 p.m. on Sunday, led by Rev. Fr. Craig Lusk. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Parish Church, 212 W. Hanover St., Marshall, MI 49068 at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 25, 2019, with Rev. Fr. Craig Lusk officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be directed to The Sisters of the Holy Cross Memorial Scholarship, https://www.saintmarys.edu/donate. Please visit https://www.kempffuneralhome.com to view the online obituary, sign the guest book or leave condolences for the family.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019