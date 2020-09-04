Dennis "Denny" Fitzpatrick
Dennis "Denny" Fitzpatrick, 94, September 3, 2020. Beloved husband of Mary (nee Phelan) for 65 years. Loving father of Dennis (Jennifer). Dear brother of the late John (Late Joan). Uncle of many nieces and nephews. A private funeral mass will be held. A public memorial service will be scheduled in the future. Memorial tributes to Capuchin Franciscan Province of St. Joseph, 1820 Mt. Elliott, Detroit, 48207. A.J. Desmond & Sons (248) 549-0500.
