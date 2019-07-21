|
Dennis Hart
Palm Coast, FL - Dennis Hart, formerly of Redford Township and Farmington, MI, passed away suddenly on July 10, 2019 in Palm Coast, Florida. Dennis was born in Detroit to Paul and Margaret Hart on December 1, 1939, the youngest of eight children. He is survived by his loving wife, Margaret and their dear daughter, Heather. Dennis worked 31 years for Ford Motor Company in Dearborn, and was known for his sense of humor, great hospitality and willingness to help others. He loved to travel, especially to Las Vegas and Aruba. A funeral mass and luncheon will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Palm Coast. In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation in Dennis' name to the Church. There will be a celebration of life gathering in Michigan at a later date.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 21, 2019