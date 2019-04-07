Services
Oak Park - Dennis 66, passed away on Thursday, February 22, 2019. Dennis was the loving husband of Donna for 47 years. He is survived by his mother, Marlene Holly, and siblings, Patrick, Brian, Cheryl, Kathlyn, Eileen, 5 nieces and a great nephew.

Dennis was a great bee keeper. In the eyes of his friends and family, his knowledge and passion for honey bees and bee keeping will be greatly missed, along with all those who learned to keep bees at the Oakland Bee Club.

There will be a memorial services at Troy (Stage) Nature Center , 6685 Coolidge Hwy, Troy, MI 48098 at 2:00 p.m. on April 12, 2019 with visitation at 1:00. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Fremont Area Community Foundation, 4424 W. 48th St., PO Box B, Fremont, MI 49412.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 7, 2019
