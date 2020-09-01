Dennis J. Herndon
Clinton Township - passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at the age of 82 in Warren. He was born on July 13, 1939 to Melvin Earl and Ann (Kozlowski) in Detroit. Beloved husband of 52 loving years together to Sandra (Smith). Loving father of Dennis John and Kristopher (Sandra Renee) Hernden. Loving and proud grandfather of Zachary, Connor, Keira Rose and Jaxson Hernden. Dennis retired from the Detroit Police Department after 40 years of dedication and loyalty to his community. A memorial service for Dennis will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.wasikfuneralhome.com