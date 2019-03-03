Services
Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home
13650 E. 15 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
(586) 977-7300
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lying in State
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church
48115 Schoenherr
Shelby Township, MI
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church
48115 Schoenherr
Shelby Township, MI
Dennis J. Tralka

Dennis J. Tralka

- - Dennis J. Tralka March 1, 2019 Age 65

Beloved husband of Kim. Loving father of Leigh (Bryan) Moffatt. Loving son of Jane (the late Joseph). Dear brother of Norene (the late Jerry) Olejnik and the late Michael. Also survived by a loving family.

Visitation at the Sterling Heights Chapel of Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home 13650 E. Fifteen Mile Road, (@ Schoenherr) Monday, March 4, 2019, 2:00-8:00 pm. Funeral Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Instate 9:30 am until 10:00 am Mass at St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church, 48115 Schoenherr, Shelby Township.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 3, 2019
