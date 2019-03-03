|
Dennis J. Tralka
- - Dennis J. Tralka March 1, 2019 Age 65
Beloved husband of Kim. Loving father of Leigh (Bryan) Moffatt. Loving son of Jane (the late Joseph). Dear brother of Norene (the late Jerry) Olejnik and the late Michael. Also survived by a loving family.
Visitation at the Sterling Heights Chapel of Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home 13650 E. Fifteen Mile Road, (@ Schoenherr) Monday, March 4, 2019, 2:00-8:00 pm. Funeral Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Instate 9:30 am until 10:00 am Mass at St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church, 48115 Schoenherr, Shelby Township.
Memories shared at www.bcfh.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 3, 2019