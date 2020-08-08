Dennis Jonathan Kotyk
Rochester Hills - Dennis Jonathan Kotyk age 68 of Rochester Hills, passed away August 5, 2020. Loving husband of Kerry. Dear father of Ryan and Chase (Gretchen). Cherished grandfather of Caleb and Dylan. Brother of Alan Kotyk and Daria Gardynik. Dennis will be missed immensely by family & friends. His natural generosity endeared him to all. He found pleasure and purpose in life through service to others. In times of need, Dennis was there. His love for family, home and entertaining will live on through all those he shared life with. Although his brilliant blue eyes and vibrant smile made a lasting impression, it was his heart, he will be remembered by. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to The Lawn Academy or Michigan Parkinson Foundation. Online guest book www.modetzfuneralhomes.com