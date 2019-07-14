Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
(248) 549-0500
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
9:30 AM
Our Mother of Perpetual Help
241 Pearson St
Ferndale, MI
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Mother of Perpetual Help
241 Pearson St.
Ferndale, MI
1944 - 2019
Dennis L. Stone Obituary
Dennis L. Stone

- - Dennis L. Stone, age 75, passed away on July 10, 2019. Beloved husband of Barbara J. Stone. Loving father of Adriene (Darrin) and David (Ann). Proud grandfather of Donovan, Erin, Damon, and Justin. Family will receive friends Friday, July 19, 2019 from 2-8pm at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave. (btwn 13-14 Mile), (248) 549-0500. Funeral Mass Saturday, July 20, 2019, 10am at Our Mother of Perpetual Help, 241 Pearson St., Ferndale. Visitation at church begins 9:30am.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 14, 2019
