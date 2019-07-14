|
Dennis L. Stone
- - Dennis L. Stone, age 75, passed away on July 10, 2019. Beloved husband of Barbara J. Stone. Loving father of Adriene (Darrin) and David (Ann). Proud grandfather of Donovan, Erin, Damon, and Justin. Family will receive friends Friday, July 19, 2019 from 2-8pm at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave. (btwn 13-14 Mile), (248) 549-0500. Funeral Mass Saturday, July 20, 2019, 10am at Our Mother of Perpetual Help, 241 Pearson St., Ferndale. Visitation at church begins 9:30am.
