Waterford - Dennis Lord MacMath of Waterford died on February 10, 2020, at age 67. The cause of death was cardiac arrest.

Dennis was born on October 21, 1952, in Minneapolis, Minn., the third of four children of Grace Edith (Lord) and Thomas Austin MacMath. In 1963, the family moved to West Bloomfield. Dennis graduated from North Farmington High School and Oakland University in Rochester, Mich.

Dennis's life-long ambition was to be a playwright and actor. He worked in the theater as actor, writer, and director in New York City, Bethlehem, Penn., and Evanston, Ill. He also performed voice over work for educational tutorials. Dennis returned to West Bloomfield in the mid-1990s and began a career in marketing for small businesses in the metropolitan area.

Dennis was predeceased by his parents, as well as his life partner of many years, Jessica Woods. He is survived by one brother, Richard William MacMath of Austin, Tx., two sisters, Patricia MacMath Jarden of Philadelphia, Penn., Barbara MacMath Young of Bloomfield Hills, and their spouses; as well as three nephews, two nieces, one grandniece, and two stepsons.

The family is planning a private memorial at a later date.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 22 to Feb. 26, 2020
