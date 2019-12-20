|
|
Dennis Paul Sterling
Rochester Hills - Sterling, Dennis Paul of Rochester Hills, passed away peacefully at home on December 19, 2019 at the age of 77. Dennis is survived by his loving wife Suzanne; blessed daughters, Heather (Greg) Blanck and Jennifer (Corey) McComsey and grandchildren, Matthew and Megan (Blanck), Owen, Dillon, and Allison (Bielicki), step grandchildren, Payton and Cameron (McComsey), sister Joan (Larry) Masters, and many nieces and nephews. Dennis is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Anna Szelag. Visitation will be held at the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home, 339 Walnut Blvd, Rochester on Monday, December 23, 2019 from 10 am to 1 pm with a 1pm funeral service. Entombment will be at Guardian Angel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . Online guestbook at www.modetzfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019