Services
D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
30009 Hoover Road
Warren, MI 48093
586-751-0444
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
30009 Hoover Road
Warren, MI 48093
Lying in State
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Hope Lutheran Church
32400 Hoover Rd
Warren, MI
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Hope Lutheran Church
32400 Hoover Rd
Warren, MI
Dennis R. Gamester


1925 - 2019
Dennis R. Gamester Obituary
Dennis R. Gamester

Washington Township - Gamester, Dennis R. age 93 of Washington Township, died February 2, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Betty, and dear father of Barry Gamester, Linda (Jamie) Lachowski, and Janine (Rich) James. Loving grandfather of Lisa, Samantha, and Ryan. Visitation Wednesday 5-9 pm at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 ½ Mile Rd) in Warren. In State Thursday at Hope Lutheran Church in Warren, 10:30am until time of the Funeral Service at 11am. Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 5, 2019
