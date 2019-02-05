|
Dennis R. Gamester
Washington Township - Gamester, Dennis R. age 93 of Washington Township, died February 2, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Betty, and dear father of Barry Gamester, Linda (Jamie) Lachowski, and Janine (Rich) James. Loving grandfather of Lisa, Samantha, and Ryan. Visitation Wednesday 5-9 pm at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 ½ Mile Rd) in Warren. In State Thursday at Hope Lutheran Church in Warren, 10:30am until time of the Funeral Service at 11am. Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 5, 2019